PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Barclays reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 342,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

