Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $23,081,119.14 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 4th, Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total value of $20,722,402.92.

On Monday, July 7th, Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $24,258,665.64.

Shares of PANW opened at $194.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

