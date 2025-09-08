Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 67.4% in August

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,900 shares, anincreaseof67.4% from the July 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Otsuka Trading Up 1.9%

OTSKY stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.79. 21,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,212. Otsuka has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Otsuka to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

