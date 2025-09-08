Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.3750.
ORKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.26. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.
Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
