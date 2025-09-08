Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives $40.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.3750.

ORKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 287.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.26. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

