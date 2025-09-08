Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNDM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 13,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This trade represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.23 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 763.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the period.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Stories

