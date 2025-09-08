Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Sells $275,210.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) SVP James Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,520. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $133.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 73,942 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $156.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

