Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 349,200 shares, anincreaseof79.5% from the July 31st total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JFR opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $9.24.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 253,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 130.1% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,547,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,481 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

