Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 349,200 shares, anincreaseof79.5% from the July 31st total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE JFR opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $9.24.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.