NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ NRXP traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 391,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.67). On average, analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 993,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

