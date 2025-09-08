Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, agrowthof57.1% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Nissan Chemical Stock Up 3.4%

OTCMKTS NNCHY traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.61. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. Nissan Chemical has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 17.30%.The firm had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.