NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

