Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $208.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $223.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.57 and its 200-day moving average is $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $125,094.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,496.50. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $54,367.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,660.50. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,209 shares of company stock worth $860,787 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 89.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $248,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

