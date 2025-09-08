Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 1,026,227 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $8,137,980.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,420,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,058,458.63. This trade represents a 18.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 361,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $2,973,762.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,000. This represents a 37.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,680,815 shares of company stock worth $28,793,032. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

