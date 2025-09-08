N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.3125.

NABL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.75 price target (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

In related news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $244,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,244.60. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at $288,164.80. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in N-able by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 6,398,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,978 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in N-able by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,529,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 179,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in N-able by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,405 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in N-able by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,310,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in N-able by 516.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Price Performance

NYSE NABL opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.45 and a beta of 0.62. N-able has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

