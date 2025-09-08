Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,726 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,523.5% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 338,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,448,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,636,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of MU opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,946 shares of company stock valued at $31,927,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.