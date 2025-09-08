Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,610 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after buying an additional 2,862,183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after buying an additional 1,723,129 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $163,970,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5,678.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,617,000 after buying an additional 1,411,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Prologis Trading Up 0.8%

Prologis stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

