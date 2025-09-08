Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 130 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after buying an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 47.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,333,000 after buying an additional 622,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $581.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $597.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.38 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.75.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

