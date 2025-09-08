Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Linde by 7,644.4% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 19.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.6%

LIN opened at $469.52 on Monday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.36.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.