Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE XYL opened at $140.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.20.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

