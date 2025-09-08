Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $492.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,982,763. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

