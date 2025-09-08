Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 7,413 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $229.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

