Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

