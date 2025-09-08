Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 31,848 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 82,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,922 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 736.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

