MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $149.48 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $106.54 and a one year high of $168.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

