MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

