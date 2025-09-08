MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 130.9% during the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 236,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 133,905 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $164.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $165.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

