MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys Shares of 4,467 CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

