Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maris-Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEK. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maris-Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maris-Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Maris-Tech by 300.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in Maris-Tech by 5.5% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEK opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Maris-Tech has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

