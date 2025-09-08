Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,100 shares, adeclineof44.2% from the July 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently,0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maris-Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.
NASDAQ:MTEK opened at $3.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. Maris-Tech has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, as well as the civilian and home security markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.
