Limoneira (LMNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $52.7580 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Limoneira Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.77 on Monday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $284.96 million, a PE ratio of -112.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -214.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 64.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Limoneira by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNR. Zacks Research upgraded Limoneira to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limoneira has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

