Legence Corp. (LGN) Announces September 12th IPO

Legence Corp. (LGN) is planning to raise $702 million in an IPO on Friday, September 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 26,000,000 shares at a price of $25.00-$29.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Legence Corp. generated $2.21 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $41.83 million. Legence Corp. has a market-cap of $2.75 billion.

Legence Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide mission-critical systems – HVAC systems and lighting, for example – in technically demanding buildings. We are a leading provider of engineering, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. We focus on high-growth sectors that have technically demanding buildings, including technology, life sciences, healthcare and education. We count more than 60% of the companies in theÂ Nasdaq-100Â Index as clients. Our business is growing rapidly as data centers, manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, schools and universities make investments in both new and existing facilities to support growing demand for their products and services, reduce energy costs and increase resiliency. From 2021 to 2024, our revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 39% and, after giving pro forma effect to acquisitions we made over that period, 16%. In 2024, we generated more than half of our revenues from â€śhigh growth industries,â€ť which we define as clients operating in the data center and technology and life sciences and health care end-markets. As of JuneÂ 30, 2025, we had $2.8Â billion of backlog and awarded contracts, representing an increase of 29% over the same date last year. We specialize in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing (â€śMEPâ€ť) systems for new facilities and upgrading HVAC, lighting and building controls in existing facilities to make them more energy efficient and sustainable. In 2024, we generated 32.5% of our revenues from new building projects and 67.5% of our revenues from retrofits, upgrades and maintenance for existing buildings. Our team includes approximately 1,200 MEP engineers and energy consultants, and approximately 3,400 HVAC and plumbing service technicians, fitters, electricians and sheet metal workers, of which approximately 570 are responsible for providing maintenance services to over 5,900 clients. We completed more than 50,000 jobs each year for clients across the United States during the period from 2021 through 2024. We operate through two complementary segments: EngineeringÂ & Consulting and InstallationÂ & Maintenance. Our EngineeringÂ & Consulting segment designs HVAC and other MEP systems for buildings, develops strategies to help reduce energy usage and make buildings more sustainable and provides program and project management services for clientsâ€™ installation and retrofit projects. From 2021 to 2024, our Engineering & Consulting segment revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 83% and, after giving pro forma effect to acquisitions we made over that period, approximately 15%. We have completed over 30,000 jobs in our Engineering & Consulting segment since 2019. Our EngineeringÂ & Consulting segment generated 28.7% and 47.6% of our revenues and gross profit, respectively, in 2024. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. (Note: Legence disclosed its IPO’s terms on Sept. 2, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: 26 million shares at a price range of $25.00 to $29.00 to raise $702.0 million. Background: Legence filed an S-1 for its IPO on Aug. 15, 2025, without disclosing the terms for its IPO. Estimated initial proceeds are $100 million.) “.

Legence Corp. was founded in 1963 and has 6000 employees. The company is located at 1601 Las Plumas Avenue San Jose, CA 95133 and can be reached via phone at (833) 534-3623 or on the web at http://www.wearelegence.com/.

