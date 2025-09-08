Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Mark Allan acquired 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 540 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.

Mark Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Mark Allan sold 154,631 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590, for a total value of £912,322.90.

On Friday, July 4th, Mark Allan acquired 25 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 597 per share, for a total transaction of £149.25.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

LON:LAND opened at GBX 539.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 578.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 581.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.92, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 490.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 710 price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 671.

About Land Securities Group



At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

