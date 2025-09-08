Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,569 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $157.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.75. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $161.26.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

