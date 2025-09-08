JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $252.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.89. Celestica has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $257.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 25.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,184,000 after purchasing an additional 375,910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Celestica by 17.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Celestica by 822.6% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,681 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

