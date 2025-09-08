Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.20 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

