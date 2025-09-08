JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.73, but opened at $21.67. Evercore ISI currently has an underperform rating on the stock. JBG SMITH Properties shares last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 149,410 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $59,317.50. This represents a 67.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

