iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.57 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 41629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 279.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,689,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,975 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,660,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 232.9% during the second quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 799,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,013,000 after purchasing an additional 559,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,275,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,110,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

