iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.57 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 41629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Clean Energy Stocks Poised for the Next Green Rally
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- What August Labor Data Means for the S&P 500 in September
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 2 Stocks That Could Rocket on a Fed Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.