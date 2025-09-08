iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,415 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $37,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,933,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

