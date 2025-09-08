IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.89 ($0.11). Approximately 38,469,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,170% from the average daily volume of 3,028,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).
IQE Stock Down 8.1%
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The company has a market capitalization of £76.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.44.
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
