IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.73 ($0.10). Approximately 25,652,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 768% from the average daily volume of 2,953,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).

IQE Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.44. The company has a market cap of £75.57 million, a PE ratio of -196.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

IQE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.