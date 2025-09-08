IQE (LON:IQE) Shares Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.73 ($0.10). Approximately 25,652,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 768% from the average daily volume of 2,953,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.12).
IQE Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.44. The company has a market cap of £75.57 million, a PE ratio of -196.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
IQE Company Profile
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.