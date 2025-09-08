Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0%

RSPT opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

