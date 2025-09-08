Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,200 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average is $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $189.99.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
