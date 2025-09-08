Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,200 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.2% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.50 and its 200-day moving average is $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $189.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.