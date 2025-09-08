Intel Corporation $INTC Stake Boosted by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.6% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.17.

Intel Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

