Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $172.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $146.91 and last traded at $145.86, with a volume of 288114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.10.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,630.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,995,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 535,320 shares of company stock worth $54,581,793 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,675,000 after buying an additional 49,149 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insmed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,938,000 after buying an additional 219,131 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,967,000 after buying an additional 1,799,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Insmed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,555,000 after buying an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Insmed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,423,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,890,000 after buying an additional 59,952 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

