Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Sells 554,612 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 554,612 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,109,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,329,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,659,910. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 400,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $788,000.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 453,016 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $874,320.88.

On Thursday, August 28th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,620,765.51.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 611,647 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,229,410.47.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 284,190 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $591,115.20.

On Monday, August 25th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 387,346 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $821,173.52.

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

