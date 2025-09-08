Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,523,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 610,949 shares in the company, valued at $61,656,973.08. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $101.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.36.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,051 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,870,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507,926 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
