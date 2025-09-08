Insider Selling: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $395,625.96 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $395,625.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.9%

OSIS stock opened at $233.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $241.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Wall Street Zen upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Recommended Stories

