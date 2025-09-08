Insider Selling: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) CAO Sells $245,043.12 in Stock

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) CAO Philip Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Match Group Stock Up 2.1%

Match Group stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Match Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,483,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,852,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,798,000 after purchasing an additional 424,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,573,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,880,000 after purchasing an additional 506,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

