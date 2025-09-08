Insider Selling: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) CAO Sells $245,043.12 in Stock

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) CAO Philip Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Match Group Stock Up 2.1%
Match Group stock opened at $38.17 on Monday. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Match Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Match Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Match Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,483,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Match Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,852,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,798,000 after purchasing an additional 424,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,573,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,880,000 after purchasing an additional 506,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Union Pacific: Laying the Tracks for America’s Industrial Renewal
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- TransDigm’s Edge: From Spare Parts to Sky-High Profits
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.