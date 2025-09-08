Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $705,250.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $28.20 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,506,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 160.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,924,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after buying an additional 1,802,813 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 60.6% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,217,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,991,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.