Insider Selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.35.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.