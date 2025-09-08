Insider Buying: Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Purchases $317,500.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $317,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $76,866,750. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 125,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00.
- On Monday, August 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 133,220 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $161,196.20.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 75,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00.
Standard BioTools Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.30 on Monday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $496.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard BioTools currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.
