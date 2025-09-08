Insider Buying: Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £30,000.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 3.18 on Monday. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 5.90. The firm has a market cap of £99.96 million, a PE ratio of 6,354.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.38.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

