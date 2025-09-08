Insider Buying: Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 per share, with a total value of £30,000.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 3.18 on Monday. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 5.90. The firm has a market cap of £99.96 million, a PE ratio of 6,354.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.38.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
